How can we claim to abhor coup d'état but name our airport 'Kotoka'? - Pratt quizzes

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has subtly called for a change of name of the country’s only international airport; Kotoka.

Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Friday morning, the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper argued that Ghanaians tend to celebrate coup heroes but fear coup d'état.



To him, keeping the name "Kotoka" inspires coup d'état to happen in Ghana.



"When I return from abroad, I pass through Kotoka International Airport. There are some inconsistencies there. If we don't subscribe to coup, we should boldly say so, but if we want coup, then we want it. How do you tell me you abhor coup but still consider coup makers as national heroes? Just take a stroll around the capital (Accra) and see streets named after coup makers", he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He also alluded to a statement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressing his admiration for the late Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, something that Mr. Pratt finds extremely strange.

"...our own President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has publicly declared that one of his inspirations in politics is a coup maker in the person of Mr. Jerry John Rawlings...So, if in our estimation coups are bad, they are bad but if it is good, then let's accept it!", he said.



Mr. Pratt further questioned Ghana's position on the recurrence of coup d'état, saying "if we have admitted that something good can come out of coup, then let's accept it".



