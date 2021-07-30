How can we protect a public purse we can no longer find? - Okudzeto Ablakwa quizzes

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has taken a swipe at Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for stating that the current administration is committed to protecting the public purse.

Mr. Ablakwa says the statement by the Minister when he presented the mid-year budget review was not candid.



He wondered why the Minister would make such a statement he failed to account for the “expensive travels” of President Akufo-Addo.



Read his full statement below



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has courageously told Parliament as contained in paragraph 6 of his address that he commits to ensuring the protection of the public purse.

Very provocative coming from the same Minister who refused after several weeks of stonewalling to disclose the cost of President Akufo-Addo’s infamous extravagant travels. Recall he now hides under the cloak of national security.



Many Ghanaians must have been either incensed or simply scoffed at the reference to protecting the public purse – a purse we can no longer find.



We must come to the irresistible conclusion that pledges mean nothing to current government officials. Their assurances are clearly not worth the paper they are written on neither do they have any modicum of respect for the people who put them in office.



The demons and principalities troubling this government as Dr. Bawumia claims must be legion. Be that as it may, we have had enough of the blatant provocation. It’s no longer funny.