How can we sit down for this to happen to us – Martin Kpebu rallies support for ‘Kume Preko’ reloaded demo

Lawyer Martin Kpebu is set to lead a demonstration to call for President Akufo-Addo's resignation

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu is urging Ghanaians to join his push for the resignation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some key members of his government.

Speaking on the Saturday, October 29, 2022, edition of The Key Points on TV3, Martin Kpebu wondered about the inaction of Ghanaians in allowing the current economic hardship to fester while allowing the president and his government to continue to stay in office.



“How can we allow this to happen to us,” he bemoaned while lamenting the current economic hardship brought which has seen astronomical rises in the cost of living and commodities such as fuel.



According to Martin Kpebu, the president and other officials such as Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta as well as Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen must be made to leave office.



He emphasised that the president and his appointees while the entire country is feeling the heat of the economic hardship are rather enjoying from monies, they have made by being in government.



He therefore urged Ghanaians to join his upcoming Kume Preko Reloaded demonstration slated for Saturday, October 5, 2022.

In a recent interview on Neat FM, Martin Kbepu justified his call for the president’s resignation saying ““What Ghanaians can do to get the president removed is to organize demonstrations. The police have given me permission for the ‘Kumi preko reloaded’ demo next Saturday, November 5. It starts from the Obra Spot at 7:00 am; every Ghanaian should make it a point to be there.



“If the president does not resign by then, we demonstrate and present him a petition that we have had enough of him, and he should step down,” he added.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to address the nation on Sunday, October 30, 2022.



The address by the president will be his first major speech on the current state of the Ghanaian economy which has over the past weeks seen a significant rise in inflation among others.



