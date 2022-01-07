How can we stop breast cancer deaths?

A breast cancer patient, Lisa Arhin is pleading with the general public for support to undergo medical treatment to sever her affected breast to save her life.

She said she gave up dying when doctors demanded an amount of Fifteen Thousand Ghana cedis as the treatment cost.



According to her, doctors said she will need immediate treatment, and the only option to save her life is to cut off her right breast, which has protruded and near deflation.



Narrating how the ailment started, Madam Arhin indicated that she once felt a hard substance in her right breast but she did not give much attention to it. She said later the substance became severe and developed into two lumps causing her unbearable pains.



The mother of one said she later went to the 37 Military hospital where she was diagnosed with cancer.



“Initially I went to the Weija-Gbawe Municipal hospital where I was given some drugs which melted the hard substance. A few weeks later my breast began to protrude abnormally. The doctor at the Military hospital who attended to me said my condition has worsened and I have to undergo immediate Chemotherapy to make way for the cutting of my breast,” she said.

The poor second-hand cloth dealer said she decided to come back home to die because she cannot afford the cost of the treatment.



“My family is not supportive so I decided to come back home to die because there is no hope. My husband too has fled home,” she said.



Madam Arhin pleaded with the general public for support to enable her to undergo the treatment.



“I am begging you, please come to my aid,” she appealed.



After speaking with her, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) supported her with an amount of Five Hundred Ghana cedis courtesy, its UK-based donor, Kingdom Helpers.

She was grateful for the support and asked God’s blessings for CCF and the donor.



Wacth the video below:



