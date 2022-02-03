How can you accuse Assin North MP of forgery when he was cleared by EC - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

Assin North MP charged with perjury, forgery of passport

We will rise against any attempts by the government to use court against us, Minority



James Quayson adduced sufficient evidence to satisfy the Electoral Commission



The Minority in Parliament has questioned the rationale behind the charging of Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson false declaration particularly because he has previously been cleared by the Electoral Commission.



According to him, the Assin North MP provided sufficient evidence at the time the declaration was made upon which the EC cleared him eligible to contest the elections.



Addressing the media, Haruna Iddrisu said,

“It must be placed on record that the legal propriety of the said declaration made by Hon. James Quayson was challenged at the time he submitted same to the Electoral Commission, whereupon the EC invited Hon. James Quayson and his detractors for an investigation of the said complaint.



The Electoral Commission subsequently determined the matter in favour of Hon. James Quayson after he had adduced sufficient evidence to satisfy the Electoral Commission that he was very much qualified to stand for election, whereupon he was cleared to contest the election. In the light of these facts, how can it properly contend that Hon. James Quayson criminally used a false declaration to deceive the Electoral Commission in order to stand for the said election?”.



He added that subject of whether or not James Quayson was qualified to stand as an MP, is a question of law pending before the Court of Appeal.



He, therefore, believes that the lawful and reasonable thing for the Ghana Police Service and the ruling NPP government to do is to abide by the decision of the Court of Appeal on these processes.

Haruna Iddrisu further indicated that the minority will rise against any attempts by the government to use court processes to intimidate members of the minority.



“Any attempt by President Akufo Addo to use the courts to tilt the balance of power in Parliament will be contrary to democratic norms, values and constitutionalism. It is our hope that the courts will rise to the occasion and preserve and protect our democratic experiment which is grossly endangered,” he noted.



Backgound



Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency in the Central region, James Gyakye Quayson, was charged with perjury, deceit of public officer, forgery of travel certificate among others by the state.



The charge sheet filed at the registrar of the High Court, preferred five counts against the MP which includes deceit of public officer”, contrary to section 251(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), forgery of passport or travel certificate, contrary to section 15(1)(b) of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155), knowingly making a false statutory declaration, contrary to section 5 of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971 (Act 389) among others.