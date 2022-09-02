How can you hold two positions in two different parties? – Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role

Hopeson Adorye

Former New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, has expressed concerns over the appointment of Ernest Owusu Bempah as deputy communication director for the party.

In an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Accra-based Okay FM on Thursday, September 1, he contended that Ernest Owusu Bempah was still a member of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings’ National Democratic Party (NDP).



He added that Owusu Bempah was not just an ordinary member of NDP but holds the position of the National Communications director.



“Nobody hates Owusu Bempah. We all worked till this time but the truth is one. As we speak, if you ask of the National Communications Director of NDP, it is Owusu Bempah. So why do we want to distort the conversation?” Hopeson Adorye quizzed.



The pro-Alan Kyerematen supporter continued that Owusu Bempah has not officially indicated that he is a member of the NPP suggesting that he should not have been given his appointment.



He explained that the NPP has worked with some persons in the past while in opposition, however, none declared to have joined the party except Abu Ramadan.

He intimated that the party has since then recognized Abu Ramadan as one of its own adding that the party must do the right thing by ensuring that Owusu Bempah publicly declares a switch to the NPP.



“How can one person [Owusu Bempah] hold two positions in two different parties? We worked with people like Kabila in opposition by forming groups like AFAG, Let My Vote Count and others. Amongst all the people from the smaller political parties that we worked with, it is only one person who formally declared [to have joined NPP]. We are raising this issue for the sake of tomorrow.



“Since when did he [Owusu Bempah] say he has resigned as Communications director of NDP? Since when did he also declare formally that he has joined NPP? It was only one person out of the names I mentioned who formally declared to have joined NPP…that is Abu Ramadan.



"He was youth organizer for PNC but at a point he stood a platform to declare his switch to the NPP. Since then, we see Abu Ramadan as a member of the New Patriotic Party. Owusu Bempah was NDP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Asante Akyem North in the 2016 elections,” Hopeson Adorye emphasized.



“Everybody has where he came from but make it known for it to be captured on records that you joined NPP. The proper thing must be done. It could have been an oversight on the part of the Party. We are drawing their attention,” he added.

The NPP in a letter dated August 26, 2022, appointed 19 deputy national executives and directors. Ernest Owusu Bempah’s name featured among the 6 deputy communication directors.



DS/SARA