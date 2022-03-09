How come Kan-Dapaah has no problem with Akufo-Addo's use of commercial flight? - Kwakye Ofosu asks

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has questioned National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah over his silence on public knowledge of the cost of the latest presidential travel.



In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu wondered if the minister was unbothered by the seeming ‘breach’ of the president’s security judging from how he justified the non-disclosure of Akufo-Addo’s travels by private jet.



He also admonished leaders to demonstrate seriousness at all times and not take citizens for granted.

“There are two questions I would like ask about the President’s use of a commercial flight for his trip to Dubai.



“Given that the cost of a first class ticket on Emirates is public knowledge, how come the National Security Minister has no problem with it since he says knowing how much it costs for the President to sit in a plane is a major “national security” threat?



“Has the President’s status as Head of State of Ghana been reduced in anyway because he didn’t travel in an ultra-luxurious private jet to Dubai? Leaders must show seriousness at all times and not take citizens for granted,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu posted on his Facebook timeline.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, travelled to attend the Dubai Expo onboard a commercial flight on Monday, March 7.



The move has been commended by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who has been on the heels of the president for traveling on a luxurious private jet.

“From our unimpeachable and impeccable tracking, this is the first time in at least a year, President Akufo-Addo has jetted out of the continent without using a profligate and sybaritic charter at profound expense to the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer.



“President Akufo-Addo who has defiantly flown on ultra-luxurious chartered executive jets for all his trips outside Africa since May last year deserves some credit for finally listening to an outraged public and surrendering to legitimate patriotic pressure from struggling Ghanaians reeling under an economy in tatters,” he posted.



It will be recalled that Mr. Ablakwa’s quest to know the cost of the president’s travels on a private jet was refused by the National Security Minister who claimed that it was a matter of national security that should not be put out in the public domain.