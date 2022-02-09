How dare you touch Gabby, Akufo-Addo's friend? - Edudzi 'mocks' sacked GACL MD

Edudzi Tameklo is an aide to John Mahama

An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Edudzi Tameklo, has claimed that the sacked Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa, was axed to appease Daniel McKorley.



In an earlier letter signed by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Asiamah, announcing the sacking of the MD for the GACL, it did not state reasons for the decision.



“His Excellency the President, per letter No. 0P S127/22/104, dated 31st January 2022, has directed the appointment of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport’s Company Limited be terminated," the letter said.

But Edudzi Tameklo, in a Facebook post, has suggested that Kwakwa’s sacking was to appease the boss of McDan Aviation who he described as untouchable.



“The Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company Limited sacrificed to appease McDan.



The MD touched the untouchable McDan,” the tweet said.



He further claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo owed Daniel McKorley for certain roles he played in some past engagements.



“While in opposition, Akuffo Addo and Ken Ofori Atta imported into the country two South African mercenaries to train their vigilante groups. These mercenaries came to Ghana under the guise of coming to train security officers working in a company owned by McDan.

“Akufo Addo is indebted to McDan. McDan is Gabby and Gabby is McDan. How dare you touch the friend to the President and Prime Minister?



“MD, Kwakwa, sorry. Next time look before you leap,” he mocked.



It is still officially unclear what led to the sacking of the GACL MD but GhanaWeb is closely following the developments and will update you in subsequent reports.



