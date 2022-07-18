How delegates mobbed Stephen Ntim after he was declared NPP Chairman.

How Accra sports stadium erupted after Stephen Ntim’s victory

Stephen Ntim elected NPP chairman after 5 attempts



NPP holds National executives elections



The Accra Sports stadium erupted with joy after the Electoral Commission of Ghana announced Stephen Ayensu Ntim as National Chairman-elect of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday July 16, 2022.



The delegates including Members of Parliament could not hold their excitement after Ntim became National Chairman after five attempts.



As the National Chairman-elect was going round the stadium, hundreds of delegates surrounded him and in their attempt to congratulate him.

After eyeing the NPP chairmanship position for about 20 years, Stephen Ntim has finally been elected the chairman of the governing party.



He polled 4,014 votes to beat his contenders with his closest contender polling 1,010 votes.



Stephen Ntim’s first attempt to be chairman of the party was in December 2005. His second attempt was in 2010 while his third attempt was in 2014. He again lost on the fourth attempt to Freddie Blay in 2018.



In 2005, Mr. Ntim lost to Peter Mac Manu, who was President Akufo-Addo’s campaign manager in the 2016 polls.



His second contest in 2010 ended in a loss to the late Jake Okanta Obetsebi-Lamptey and another loss to Paul Afoko in 2014.

