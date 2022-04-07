How did she get into medical school? – Social media users react to Harvard admission of NMSQ contestant
NSMQ contestant to study at Harvard University
NSMQ contestant to study for a pre-med degree
Many questioned an earlier post that stated the contestant has been admitted to the medical school
Francisca Lamini, one of the students who contested in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) from Keta Senior High School, is reported to have gained admission into the prestigious Harvard Medical School, USA.
This was made known by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana through its LinkedIn page.
The official NSMQ verified social media pages [Facebook and Twitter] also shared a photo of Francisca with a congratulatory message that read:
“Congratulations to our very own Francisca Lamini on her admission to Harvard. We are proud of your achievements. #LaminiToTheWorld.”
Since the announcement Wednesday afternoon, social media users have been divided. While some are congratulating the lady, others too are being critical of the said Harvard Medical School announcement.
One social media user with the name Maame AB, shared a screenshot of the NSMQ Ghana announcement and wrote, “Congrats for whatever award she won, but how did she get into Medical School without an undergraduate degree/pre-med in addition to writing MCAT (Medical College Admission Test), which would serve as the prerequisite to gain admission into a medical school in the United States?”
Many of her [Maame AB] commentators shared the same sentiment but failed to boldly ask the critical question of Francisca Lamini’s Harvard admission.
Meanwhile, NSMQ Ghana Twitter page later in another tweet indicated that their earlier post was an error because Francisca gained admission to Harvard University for her pre-med degree and not the Harvard Medical School.
"Correction: Francisca has gained admission to Harvard University for her pre-med degree. We appreciate all your congratulatory messages for her."
Read some reactions below.
Congratulations to our very own Francisca Lamini on her admission to The Harvard Medical School.
We are proud of your achievements
????????????????????????????????#LaminiToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/JdOedevwEo— NSMQ Ghana (@NSMQGhana) April 6, 2022
Correction: Francisca has gained admission to Harvard University for her pre-med degree. We appreciate all your congratulatory messages for her. https://t.co/IS8CVR26c1— NSMQ Ghana (@NSMQGhana) April 6, 2022
@NSMQGhana need to allow her to correct her mistakes during the quiz...— Tema FashionBag✂ (@luda4real) April 6, 2022
But how did you get it wrong in the first place? You guys typify our educational system "chew and pour nkoaa" no research— Plain and Patterns Fabrics (@sweet_fabrics) April 6, 2022
mtchewww, mia wó paaaa.... but you didn't allow her to correct her quiz answers at the tournament ????????????.#GhanaIsWorking #ElectronicCorrection— Korku•Ugwu (@UgwuEmmanuelAde) April 6, 2022
You don't just go straight to med school. It's a graduate program— Hetero Sapien (@Kwaw_Buabeng) April 6, 2022
You guys should explain what pre-med is to us wai ????????— Fadama Mayor ???????? (@nkaykyere) April 6, 2022
Whether Harvard medical school or undertake first degree in STEM, it's still a great feat to achieve.— Mawuko Vukey (@Benkoff5) April 7, 2022
It's so so competitive to get in.
It was your manners people were bashing.
You sounded too disrespectful and negative in your quest to point out the wrong in their communique. That was the problem.— Mawuko Vukey (@Benkoff5) April 7, 2022
I'm in Med myself and knows what you were saying, but will never put it the way you did.
They were bashing me for trying to correct them smh— Derrick (@pintoclarkz) April 7, 2022
No need, it's havard she is going right? Rest.— Kofi Obeng Jnr ???????????????? (@emratty191) April 6, 2022
If ibi some school ein contestant make mistake aaa like U give em minus 2 ???????? mopri koraaa dodo— Nii Distinction (@niidistinction) April 6, 2022
those that think choosing med school in Ghana, if it is not a full scholarship doesn't make sense, should come and read. Entering med sch in USA is long, Harvard having a very low acceptance rate. it is also very expensive, without scholarship unless your parents are millionaires— Black ???? (@Blackruler21) April 7, 2022
