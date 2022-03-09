How disgruntled NPP members locked Subin party office

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com
Some aggrieved New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Subin constituency have locked up the party office after being disqualified in the ongoing polling station elections.
They have threatened to thwart the operations of the party in the constituency if their names are not restored in the album.
