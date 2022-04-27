How do CLOGSAG expect government to pay neutrality allowance? - UPSA Dean quizzes

Dean of UPSA School of Graduate Studies, Dr. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor

A Senior Lecturer and Dean of School of Graduate Studies (SOGS), University of Professional Studies, Accra, Dr. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor is baffled as to why some public sector workers are demanding to be paid Neutrality Allowance.

According to him, there are clear-cut limitations to what public or civil servants can do.



It is an individual’s responsibility to maintain his or her balance while working in the public service.

This comes on the heels of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), demand for the payment of their Neutrality Allowances.



Commenting on the issue when he appeared on the GTV Breakfast Show on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, during the Headlines Segment, Dr. Mawutor faulted the government for agreeing in the first place to yield to the frivolous demand by members of CLOGSAG.