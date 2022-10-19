2
How do I give what I don't have?' – Asiedu Nketiah responds to being ‘stingy’

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has responded to the perception that he hardly doles out money to people.

According to him, he is not being paid as the General Secretary of the Party, so how will he dole out money when he does not have enough?

He adds that his position as a General Secretary is not to amass wealth but to work for the benefit of the party.

He said that he only received allowances from the late Evan Atta Mills and former President John Mahama, but not salary.

In an interview with Class TV, the aspiring National Chairman of the NDC said, "I've heard about the stingy allegations levelled against me, but you can't give what you don't have because I came to serve and not to amass wealth.

"Prof Mills, when he became president, gave me the first opportunity to choose any ministerial portfolio I preferred before he would go ahead to distribute the rest, but I opted to stay at the NDC headquarters as the general secretary to build the party to sustain the government in power.

"So, if other people opted for ministerial appointments and amassed wealth through that, then they can be that generous with money, but from where I sit, I'm not paid by the NDC as a general secretary", Mr Nketia indicated, insisting: "My name is not on any voucher as a recipient of salary from the party, but, of course, I am given a little fuel allowance, but nobody pays me.

"Go and look through our accounts; I'm not paid", he challenged.

"President Mahama also did the same, once in a while, but I am not paid a salary by the party," he added.

He further stated that he survives on his business which is farming and cement block manufacturing business.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
