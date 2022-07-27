How do we boycott an event we were not invited to? – Mills family on Asomdwee Park commissioning

The family of late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills has denied reports that it turned down an invitation from the state to attend the commissioning of the refurbished resting place of the late president of Ghana.

According to the head of the family and brother of the late former president, Dr Cadman Mills, they were not invited to the event in the first place.



"What hurts us most is that none of us was invited for the commissioning of Asomdwee Park. They claim I said we were boycotting the event. How do you boycott an event you are not invited to attend? I was thinking because I was in America, I wouldn't know if we had been invited. But I asked my sister, Kakraba, on my return, I asked our family linguist, I asked my deputy, I asked the elderly women in the family, and I asked everyone, but nobody confirmed that we were invited for the commissioning," the Mills Family head told host of Top FM's Final Point show, Kwabena Agyemang Owusu.



The state, on Sunday, July 24, 2022, as part of events to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of President Mills, held a commissioning ceremony to open the Asomdwee Park.



The absence of the Mills family from the event was largely attributed to a reported decision by the family to boycott the event over their exclusion in preparations ahead of the celebration.



However, Dr Cadman Mills, unhappy about the reports, maintains that the family could not attend the event because they were not invited.





"It is only beautiful that we are invited when our Kinsman's burial site is being commissioned. For the money that was used for the refurbishment, we cannot complain even if we were not consulted because it was taxpayers' money. But at least we should have been invited for the commissioning. I even read on social media that it was strictly by invitation because the president and the vice were going to be there," the late president's brother stated.



Right after the state's ceremony on Sunday, the family of late President Atta Mills and the National Democratic Congress held a separate event at the Asomdwee Park to mark the 10-year anniversary.







GA/SEA