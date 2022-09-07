How do we compare a 'gangster' to an illegal immigrant - Adam Bonaa to Gabby

Dr. Adam Bonaa (left), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko (right)

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has berated New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, for comparing illegal mining (galamsey) 'queen', Aisha Huang's re-entry to Ghana to black Africans migrating to Europe.

According to Dr. Bonaa, the statement made by Gabby Otchere-Darko was unfortunate and was undoubtedly made out of ignorance.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, while responding to public concerns about the failure of the state to stop her re-entry into the country, in a Facebook post, noted that such incidents are not limited to Ghana alone.



He said the arrest of Aisha Huang after her re-entry rather proves the existence of a working system in the country.



He, however, urged those unhappy with the current situation to vote for a party that will promise to build a wall across the country's borders.



"Why do we love to overbash ourselves? Even in the UK illegal immigrants (Black Africans included) sneak in. She's been caught and is under arrest; there our system worked. Vote for a 2024 manifesto which promises you a wall across our borders," he stated in the Facebook post.

But Dr. Bona said that Gabby's argument was totally misplaced.



"Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko is someone I respect so much, but, in this thing, I think he got it completely wrong. He probably does not know what he is talking about. We can pardon him and say he didn't know what he was talking about.



"Do we know how many other black Africans are entering Ghana daily, but that has not become an issue? This is not about illegal migration. You can not stop illegal migration. So, you see, he should elevate the conversation. No country, including America, has been able to stop illegal migration.



"But you see, in the whole world, there are few people like Aisha Huang who various countries are looking for," he said in Twi in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Dr. Bonaa added that the immigrants Gabby was referring to are economic migrants and not criminals like the 'galamsey' 'queen'.

