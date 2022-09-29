How do we sustain efforts to win fight against breast cancer? CCF campaign to stem deaths to be launched

It is estimated that one out of eight breast cancer patients die from disease in Ghana

In Ghana, it is estimated that one out of eight breast cancer patients die from the disease and it remains one of the deadliest diseases in the world.

In a 2020 report, it was revealed that 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer with a scary six hundred and eighty-five thousand deaths recorded despite efforts by governments and private organizations to fight the disease.



With inspiration from his late wife, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng has committed to wading in the war against the disease.



In his first ever interview after months of his wife’s demise, Mr. Kwarteng revealed that his wife, Amina Oppong Kwarteng succumbed to breast cancer, which she detected late.



“Before she noticed it, cancer had affected ten lymph nodes in her armpit. She underwent surgery and the nodes were removed but it caused her hand to swell. During treatment it was also detected that her lungs had been damaged with one almost collapsing,” he narrated.



Mr. Kwarteng said the ailment, which does not give any notice of its arrival, early detection through screening and early treatment is key to averting its aggravation.

However, he said it appears that advocacy campaigns and financial support have not been sustained over the years to get women who are at a greater risk of contracting it.



The situation he said leads to fatal consequences.



According to him, financial support to enable those with the disease to go through painful chemotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy regimes are usually difficult to get because of the large number of women in the poverty bracket.



For those who have the disease, he said, late detection means that they are unlikely to survive even after going through excruciating medical treatment.



“I cried for her seeing the pains she was going through as she underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and physiotherapy at huge costs. Her treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cost $800 and the ward she was in cost $500 daily but after all these, she did not survive,” Mr. Kwarteng continued.

Under Crime Check Foundation’s (CCF) Health Check Series, it has done its part in supporting many women fight the disease.



Mr. Kwarteng intimated that there is a need for more support to win the war against the canker.



To intensify the fight against the disease, Mr. Kwarteng with his huge followership has committed to using his media lenses to reach out to many communities across the country through a campaign dubbed, ‘Meena Breast Cancer Awareness’ to help sustain the fight against the deadly illness.



This is in fulfillment of the vision of his wife to reach out to many women in the remotest parts of the country, cities, and prisons to offer them screening opportunities and to also support them financially to go through painful treatment procedures.



“This battle cannot be won without your support so we invite the general public to be part of this life-changing drive,” he rallied.