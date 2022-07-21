‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho on tomb brouhaha

L - R: Original tomb, portrait of JEA Mills and tomb undergoing upgrade

2022 marks 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death

Atta Mills’ brother angry over upgrades to his tomb



State-run CODA leading redevelopment of Asomdwee Park



Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a one-time aide to late President John Evans Atta Mills has called the bluff of some members of the Atta Mills family who are reportedly taking steps to sue him for desecrating the tomb of his former boss.



Anyidoho through his Non-Governmental Organization, the Atta Mills Institute, is collaborating with the government on the redevelopment of Asomdwee Park, the burial grounds of Atta Mills.



Significant upgrades especially around the tomb of the deceased have triggered an outcry from Samuel Atta Mills, younger brother of the late president, who has protested that the family was not informed when the upgrades were started.

Samuel and a number of National Democratic Congress lawmakers at a press conference on July 19, 2022, accused the government of following Anyidoho to desecrate Mills’ resting place and threatened to take legal action if need be.



But Anyidoho has all but called their bluff stating that there was no basis for their threat. In an interview with Accra-based Metro TV, he submitted:



“How do you sue me for building a state monument? Since when did it become illegal for an NGO t collaborate with the government for a good cause? Since when?



“What are they called? Non-government … so we can’t all be in government and we are working with government and it is a crime? That fake memorial heritage, tell them to go and build the library in Cape Coast if they really want to uphold the heritage of the late President,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the monument has been closed for renovation over the last two years and is expected to be opened to the public on July 26 to coincide with the 10th death anniversary of Mills.

The government agency supporting the redevelopment effort, the Coastal Development Authority, CODA, in a July 20 statement denied that the mortal remains had been tampered with.



“We wish to state that the grave was not opened and therefore no desecration of the body of the former President, H.E John Evans Atta Mills, has taken place,” the statement added.







