How do you tell Ghanaians to have hope in this harsh economy? - NDC MP asks

Richard Acheampong, MP for Bia East

NDC Member of Parliament for Bia East, Richard Acheampong, has questioned the government’s supposed sympathy for Ghanaians when the country is becoming expensive each day.

The lawmaker wonders how the average Ghanaian is surviving since he as well is ‘feeling the hardship’ despite his status.



Mr Richard Acheampong was discussing Ghana’s inflation and the International Monetary fund’s (IMF) expected team in Ghana in the coming weeks on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie.



According to him, the Nana Addo-led government has mismanaged the country’s economy which will take time to revamp.

"How do you tell Ghanaians to have hope in this harsh economy when day in and day out things are going up with salaries remaining the same?" he questioned.



Richard Acheampong who is also a member of the Finance Committee in Parliament also lamented that the Russia-Ukraine war as claimed to have an effect on Ghana’s economy is a ‘joke’.



“Even they are not suffering like we are suffering here. Their inflation is not galloping like Ghana,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.