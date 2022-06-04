1
How former Upper East Regional Minister planned arrest of Sakawa man

Navrongo Central NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Tangoba Abayage 4 Tangoba Abayage

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Ms. Tangoba Abayage is revealed to have contributed immensely towards the rescue of an 11-year-old girl whose father attempted to use her for money rituals known in local parlance as Sakawa.

Ms. Tangoba Abayage who has good relations with the herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo Junior was the first to be contacted when the man in question offered the poor girl to be sacrificed in return for wealth.

According to her, the herbalist she described as a son, reached out to her about the evil plot of a polygamous father of 12 and a distressed US returnee later identified as Evans Oppong.

She indicated that the 42-year-old businessman had approached the herbalist asking to sacrifice his 11-year-old daughter for money rituals.

They agreed to play along but involved in the police leading to the arrest of the suspect at the home of Nana Adu-Boafo Junior at Oyibi Kom in Accra.

A joyous former government appointee could not help but share the chronology of events leading to the arrest on her Facebook page on Friday, June 3, 2022

“Three days ago my son Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr called me hysterically to tell me a certain man had contacted him to kill his daughter for him to get money. He sent me all the recorded conversations between them and promised me he’ll get him arrested.

Today he’s got the man arrested. The wickedness of man can sometimes shock the devil himself.

Such an irresponsible man who has fathered 12 children with different women still thinks he should kill one of them to make rich.

I feel sorry for the women he’s been involved with and the children he’s fathered. He’s evil and must not be deemed fit to be a father. Thank you my son for saving humanity of a dangerous element.”



Source: mynewsgh.com
