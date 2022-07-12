How four political parties in Ghana merged for an election in 1969

A file photo of some political parties in the country.

Ghana today may well be described as a two-party state although there still exists many other political parties trying their chances for the presidency.

Just as it was in Ghana during Kwame Nkrumah’s days, particularly in the 1960s, that argument seems to suffice because although there are other political parties currently, their continuous failures at winning power, makes them virtually unnoticeable.



There have been many conversations around the need for a third force to serve as an alternative to the two existing top parties – the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the recommendations have largely leaned towards a merger of some of the smaller parties.



While this remains merely a suggestion, a Daily Graphic newspaper clipping dated Thursday, July 3, 1969, that has emerged captures how four political parties in the country in 1969 decided to join forces.



The merger was supposed to help the parties become a strong force, capable of adequately competing in future elections.



The four parties were made up of the Ghana Democratic Party, the Republican Party, the United Nationalist Party and All People’s Party.

According to the report, the decision by the political parties to merge had been sealed by the signatures of all the respective leaders, with an official announcement scheduled to be made later.



“Reliable sources close to the merger committee of the parties hinted in Accra yesterday that all the leaders of the parties had signed the merger agreement.



“The leaders will hold a press conference at the Accra Community Centre today, the sources added,” according to the report.



There have been recent on-and-off conversations about mergers between some of the country’s current political parties but no major headway has been made yet.



