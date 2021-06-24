How heavy punches caused Kwesi Pratt to give up his boxing dreams

• Kwesi Pratt has revealed how he had a dream of becoming a boxer in the future

• The renowned journalist further reveals how he was good at boxing back in the days



• His dreams was crashed after he was once beaten by a tough opponent



Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Junior, has shared how his dream of becoming a boxer ended shortly after it had picked up years ago.



In a recent interview with Accra-based Peace FM, Mr Kwesi Pratt narrated that though he loved boxing, he was equally good in the ring.



According to the renowned journalist and social activist, he was a good boxer who stopped all his opponents until he was dealt with some heavy punches in the ring.



“I was in the JK Mensah’s boxing club and I was tagged a champion because I fought well. I met a guy one day who challenged me to a fight which I accepted because I believed I was up to the task but he gave me serious punches on my face with blood oozing from my mouth and all over,” he narrated.

He further revealed that despite his previous successes in the ring, it had to take him returning home with a face implanted with pains and a mouth oozing with blood for his family to find out he was into boxing.



Mr Pratt reiterated that the heavy punches experience buried his rather young boxing career and dream.



“So it was when I returned home before my father got to know that I was engaged in boxing all this while,” he recounted on Accra-based Peace FM,” he said.



Watch Kwesi Pratt tell his story below:



