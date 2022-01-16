How ‘ignored’ Bawumia became NDC’s achilles’ heel in 2016 elections

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Dr Tony Aidoo, has disclosed why the party refused to respond to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s pronouncements on the economy in the lead up to the 2016 elections.



Dr Tony Aidoo explained on Pan African TV that the NDC found Dr Bawumia’s statements as effusions from an ignorant person, hence, their decision not to respond.



He indicated that as the NDC went about their campaign, Dr Bawumia gained prominence and credibility among Ghanaians.



He further noted that by the time the NDC realized, Bawumia had fed Ghanaians with what he views to be economic theories which have no place in the real world.

Dr Tony Aidoo also criticized NPP communicators for supposedly twisting his words on Dr Bawumia.



“On the few occasions I’ve had to refer to Bawumia and his economic pronouncements, NPP communicators have put a spin on what I have said to say that Tony Aidoo praises Bawumia’s intelligence.



“The last time they said I have said that Bawumia was the achilles’ heel of the NDC in the 2016 elections and rightly so he was because people took his words for granted without delving into the analytic forum to see that all he was doing was the elevation of economic theories to position of empirical construct.



“The so-called economic analysis he was making were all theoretical. Come to the real world and you find that they don’t get. I said the NDC never took Bawumia on to expose the shallow depth of his econometric knowledge,” he said.



“And he does it with the most annoying guffaw or belly laugh; It’s amazing. But this is a man who has managed Akufo-Addo’s economic management team since 2017 and it’s full of ideational contradictions.”



He added, “one day he says when the fundamentals are wrong, the exchange rate will expose you, the next day he says when the exchange rate is fluctuating, it does not mean fundamentals are wrong. Ei!...‘say what you mean and mean what you say’. But this flip-flopper, self-styled or acclaimed to be an economic Wizkid of the NPP is so inconsistent,” he said.