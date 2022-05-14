How market woman rewarded Taxi driver who returned her GH¢8,400

Taxi driver discovers money left behind by passenger

A taxi driver, Kwasi Ackon, is still being showered with rewards for his single act of honesty exhibited about a week ago.



The taxi driver after making a trip found out that his client, a trader he picked up from the market to her residence, had left behind an amount of GH¢8,400 wrapped in a polythene bag.



His decision to return the money to its owner which was recorded in a video and shared on social media has earned him several rewards in cash and kind.

But even before the social media campaign to reward Ackon would have kicked off, the very grateful trader who would have lost a chunk of her trading capital rewarded Ackon in her own way.



According to the taxi driver, the market woman who is said to be a fish trader at the Mallam Atta Market in Accra, rewarded him with an amount and also fueled his taxi to the brim.



“She gave me some of the money. She even filled my tank for me and gave me some fish in addition,” he told GTV in an interview.



In the viral video of Ackon returning the money, the emotional trader is seen hugging the driver while showering praise of appreciation on the honest taxi driver amidst tears.



“Thank you, brother, we have not been able to have sleep,” the woman, joined by her family and neighbours, are heard saying in the video.

Kwasi Ackon has since gone on to receive rewards in various sums of money from institutions and individuals including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who donated an amount of GH¢20,000.



The driver notes that his decision to return the money was informed by his principles as a Christian and a member of the Church of Pentecost.








