How much will government’s proposed expenditure reduction measures save Ghana?

Deputy minister says government will save GH¢ 3.5 billion

Cut in expenditure on meetings will save Ghana GH¢ 200 million



Cut in flue coupons will save Ghana GH¢ 62 billion



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, on March 24, 2022, announced some expenditure reduction measures that are aimed at reducing the pressure on the public purse as part of efforts to revive Ghana’s economy.



Ofori-Atta indicated that the cut in expenditure is needed to ensure that the government attains its targets in the 2022 budget and also to ensure that the government is able to implement its social intervention policies.



The minister said that the measures to be employed will include suspension of the purchase of imported vehicles, the suspension of all foreign travels except for important ones, cutting discretionary expenditure by an additional 10 percent, a 50 percent cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions.

In addition, the government will cut down expenditure on its meetings and conferences by 50 percent and also suspend the establishment of new public sector institutions and new projects.



So how much will these cuts save Ghana?



In an interview on Peace FM monitored by GhanaWeb, a Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, reiterated the government’s commitment to reduce its expenditure.



According to her, the government expects to save about GH¢ 3.5 billion from all the expenditure reduction measures it has outlined.



The Minister indicated that the expenditure on fuel coupons which cost the government about GH¢124 million will reduce by half.

“The measures we have taken on expenditure will give us around GH¢ 3.5 billion and fuel coupons alone will give us about GH¢62 million,” she said in Twi.



Osei-Asare refuted suggestions that government will not be able to reduce the expenditure on fuel coupons, insisting that the government will half the number of fuel coupons it gives to officials and agencies.



Also, she said that the 50 percent reduction in expenditure meetings and conferences will save Ghana some GH¢200 million with the government spending only half of its original GH¢400 million expenditure.



On whether the measures will have any impact, she indicated that just the announcement made by the finance minister has brought some stability to the Ghana Cedi.



She, however, indicated that the measures are to mitigate the current challenges, adding that in the long-run, government policies like the ‘One District One Factory’ and ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ will help break the country’s dependence on imports, thus reduce the demand for foreign exchange.

She called on other stakeholders, including the Oil Marketing Companies to play their roles to help the country get out of the current difficulties.



