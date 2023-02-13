How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals – Dampare details

Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has revealed the extent to which his administration is going to fight crime while ensuring discipline in the service.

Speaking at a durbar with police officers in the Bono Regional Capital on Friday, Dr Dampare said his administration has adopted and implemented various intelligence gathering efforts such as using some police women dressed up as prostitutes as baits.



This he noted has led to an overall reduction in crime across the country.



“Some of them including some women, we were using them as baits – they dress as prostitutes unknown to everybody… to get intelligence for us and things we do you don’t know or you think that the crime in the country has just shot to the lowest level magically? Do you know the things we have done? If we are to tell you, it will blow your mind,” he is quoted in a report by Myjoyonline.com.



On the issue of discipline in the service, Dr Dampare said his administration has also waged a non-discriminatory war against indiscipline which has so far led to some 18 police officers being arrested and charged for various traffic offences.



“It is not the arrest we are interested in, we feel very uncomfortable arresting people because sometimes our own are arrested.

“When we started this policy of bringing discipline across the country, as many as about 18 Police officers have been arrested and put to court for many traffic offences,” he said.



He noted that the police administration under his watch has been committed to rewarding hard work, performance and dedication.



“For this whole idea that we are the people who know our rights and that why is this person promoted and not promoted while the laws are there? It means you don’t read – go and read your CI.



“What you should know is that something that has never happened before has happened on our watch and that type of promotion that is done probably to some few people at headquarters and others, we changed it… the Commanders they know the people who are killing themselves for this job, identify them as long as they are two years in their rank, we will promote them,” the IGP said.



GA/KPE