How police officers run for their lives as protestors vandalised police bus

Police stops Arise Ghana demo from marching towards presidency

Protestors engage in standoff with police



Police shoot teargas to disperse protestors



An intense clash between Arise Ghana protestors and the Ghana Police Service has seen a police service bus vandalised by the protestors.



The clash was a result of the insistence of the protestors to use a route contrary to the one ordered by a High Court on Monday.



An Accra High Court, following an application by the police, ordered the demonstration to commence at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, through Farisco Junction to TUC and end at the Independence Square in Accra.

But the protestors, claiming to have secured a stay of execution against the court’s order, sought to march towards the Flagstaff House as they had initially announced.



The police preempting the movement of the protesters formed a human shield to block the marching protesters from heading towards the Ring Road Central instead of the Independence Avenue.



Incensed by the police action, the protestors resorted to pelting stones at the police who responded by firing several rounds of tear gas.



In the heat of the melee, a police service bus, seeking to make its way behind the shield formed by the officers, got blocked by a canoe which had been placed in the middle of the road by the protestors.





As captured by GhanaWeb lenses, the protestors directed their anger towards vandalizing the bus which had onboard some officers.



They pelted several stones at the vehicle and ended up destroying the glass windows of the bus.







The officers onboard however managed to escape the attack by exiting and running behind the police shield with their hands covering their heads.



The driver of the bus however suffered injuries from some of the missiles.

Watch video of the protestors attacking the police service bus below:











Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.





GA/WA