How police saved lives, GH¢550K in Accra-Winneba Road bullion van heist

A bullet penetrated the window of the front passenger seat of the bullion van

• The robbers of the Accra-Winneba road bullion van attack would have made away with a whopping GH¢550,000

• The robbers failed to get the car to stop despite the multiple gunfires



• The money was being transported from the Ordokor Zenith Bank Branch to its Winneba branch



It has been revealed that the gunmen who attacked a bullion van travelling from Odorkor towards Winneba on Thursday, June 17, 2021, would have made away with a whopping GH¢550,000 had they been successful in the heist.



In an interview sighted by GhanaWeb, DSP Osei Fofie who is the Gomoa Dominase District Police Commander disclosed that the GH¢550,000 which was being transported in the bullion van with registration number GN-6956-17 belonged to Zenith Bank.



According to the Police Commander, the van which was transporting the said money to Winneba upon reaching between Potsin and Okyereko was attacked by the armed gang of robbers who unleashed gunshots on the van.



According to reports, the vehicle had three persons on board including a police officer, Sgt. Frank Agyemang; Alfred Aidoo, the driver and Martinson Odei Gyebi, a staff of the bank.

The 3 people were able to manoeuvre through the gunshots when the gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.



Whiles the vehicle was under intense gunfire, the Police officer placed an SOS call following which a nearby patrol team was dispatched to the area.



The robbers, having missed their booty, fled into a nearby bush before the arrival of the police team.



“The Police in Winneba escorted the bullion van back to Odorkor branch of Zenith bank so all passengers escaped unhurt and the money in the van remained intact,” the DSP said.



Photos of the attacked bullion van sighted by GhanaWeb shows the vehicle took multiple hits during the attack, including one that penetrated the window of the front passenger seat even though its occupants escaped unhurt.



This failed bullion van robbery attack comes just three days after a similar one staged at Adedenkpo, a suburb of Jamestown in Accra left two persons dead.

The robbers in the Adedenkpo heist successfully made away with an undisclosed cash sum after their attack which left behind three casualties.



While the driver of the bullion van was left with injuries in the attack, General Constable Emmanuel Osei – the police officer who was on escort duty in the van and one Madam Grace Afua Amankwa – a trader in the neighborhood died from gunshots.



Two bank tellers in the car however survived the attack unharmed, albeit traumatized.







