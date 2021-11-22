How politics made me change the name of my company – Ghanaian entrepreneur reveals

George Oti Bonsu is the CEO of Eco Furniture

He spoke about how he changed the name of his company because of politics



This was after he lost a government contract



George Oti Bonsu, the Chief Executive Officer of Eco Furniture has bemoaned the infiltration of partisan politics into every aspect of Ghanaian society.



According to him, the current situation where almost every decision is influenced by partisan politics does not augur well for the development of this country.



Speaking on Net2 TV’s 'The Attitude' programme, George Oti Bonsu expressed concern that politics is hindering the progress of this country as qualified persons are denied opportunities due to their perceived partisan status.



He said, he changed the name of his company because he was robbed of a contract due to an assumption someone formed based on his name.

He explained, following that incident, someone tipped him to alter the name of his company if he wants to enjoy a contract from the government.



Oti Bonsu admitted that the gains of his company have witnessed giant strides since he changed to Eco Furniture.



“I don’t want to delve into politics but I had to change the name of my company to Eco Furniture after an experience. I went for a contract and I was denied. I wouldn’t blame it on the government then but someone told me unless I changed the name, I wasn’t going to get that opportunity.



“We can’t build a country with this. I had to change my name and it brought positive changes. It’s a very bad mentality that needs to be changed. If it doesn’t change and the coming generation inherits it, it’ll be a disaster,” Oti Bonsu recounted.



George Oti Bonsu further lamented [about] the practice where certain contractors are attached to political parties and enjoy contracts only when the supposed party is in power.



He admonished that until that situation is nipped in the bud, the country will continue to struggle.

“When NDC is in power, there are those they help. When NPP is in power, they also have their contractors. If we don’t do away with partisan politics, we’ll all suffer. We must know that the country is one and we must all join forces to build the country,” he observed.



He, then, urged the government to probe the collapse of some hitherto prominent furniture companies and explore ways of reviving them.



“There are companies who started in the early 90s who are no longer in existence. Has the government done any checks on why they collapsed and what can be done to resurrect them? Elsewhere, they would have probed them. Ashanti furniture, Akuaba furniture, Unique, P-wood, Woodhouse, Kpogas, have all collapsed,” Oti Bonsu stressed.







