How president-elect Akufo-Addo ‘captured’ Kojo Tsikata in 2016 victory speech

Kojo Tsikata died on November 20, 2021

Tributes have poured in since the death of Kojo Tsikata on November 20

The former security chief under Rawlings is hailed as one of Ghana's finest



He was thanked by Akufo-Addo in 2016 after the latter won elections that year



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the 2016 Presidential election on his third attempt at the top seat.



He had previously lost to John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama in 2008 and 2012 respectively.



When he was declared president-elect by the then Electoral Commission boss, Charlotte Osei, he held a victory parade where he presented his first message as president-in-waiting.

There was a tall list of people to thank from the New Patriotic Party – elders and members, through to people in national politics, civil society and traditional leaders.



Interestingly, one of the persons he mentioned was Kojo Tsikata, whose help he said he had sought in the line of his political career.



The relevant paragraph read as follows: “To the senior citizens of our country who have given me invaluable advice over the years, amongst them, the former President of the Republic, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, His Excellency Kofi Annan, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.



“…the former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. J.B. Danquah, the Chairman of the NPP’s National Council of Elders, the veteran statesman, C.K. Tedam, and Captain Kojo Tsikata, erstwhile PNDC member responsible for National Security, I thank you for your counsel and for sharing your wisdom with me, and hope I can continue to count on you during the challenging period ahead of me.”





Tsikata, a former Head of National Security and Foreign Affairs Minister under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) died at the age of 85 on November 20, 2021.



Member of Parliament of South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamakpor announced the demise via Twitter.



“News is that Ghana’s Greatest Intelligence & Counter-intelligence mind ever, Capt. (Rtd.) Kojo Tsikata has just passed away. The world is a stage indeed..... Fare thee well, uncle...." his post read in part.