How reverend Owusu Bempah survived spiritual, physical attacks ahead of 2020 elections

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Chapel International Ministries has made startling revelations about how he survived physical and spiritual attacks in the lead up to the 2020 elections.

According to him, he was the subject of assassinated attempts by some persons who were unhappy with his prophecies about the elections.



He cited an instance where he was trailed by a vehicle with some men while heading from Oman FM.



These attacks, according to Rev Owusu Bempah were not only physical but spiritual as well.



He disclosed that there were days that he felt extremely weak and people around him were concerned about his well-being.



Reverend Owusu Bempah said that he was however unfazed and determined to do the ‘work of the Lord’.



“At some point, my life was threatened. People were scared for me. In one instance I was followed by some people from Oman FM. In 2020, the attacks were intensive. They were serious. I was sitting in my hall when I saw a demon with two horns trying to remove my soul from my body. I realized that I was dying but out of nowhere a certain hand came to rescue me. God told me, Akwasi be careful. I went up to my bedroom and prayed. It happened twice but in all God delivered me.

“When voting was ongoing, people called me weeping that my prophecy will not come to pass. They were concerned that my prophecy was going to fail but I assured them, the will of God will come to pass. We fought a difficult battle. There was a time when one of my pastors was sweating even in the presence of an air-conditioner.



Reverend Owusu Bempah urged his doubters to trust him as his prophecy hard fails.



He made mention of how since 1996, he has rightly prophesied about Ghana’s elections.



“Listen to the prophecy and keep it in your hearts. Never forget it because that’s what will happen. You can choose to believe it or not but that’s what’s going to happen. That’s a revelation from God.”



