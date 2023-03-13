How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects – Police Statement

The late Trooper Sherrif Imoro

The Ghana Police Service disclosed in a statement issued late Sunday, March 12, 2023 that six persons had been arrested for their suspected roles in the murder of a young soldier at Ashaiman Taifa on March 4, 2023.

The police are, however, on the hunt for the iPhone of the deceased which according to the statement was the reason he was fatally stabbed by the first two assailants who attacked him early dawn of March 4.



The statement said: “After almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on 9th March 2023, the police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman.



The other suspects are, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman, arrested at their hideouts on 10th March, 2023. Whiles Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and 12th March 2023 respectively.



The missing iPhone

In addressing the issue of the deceased’s missing phone, the police said: “Investigations also revealed that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick sold the phone which they had robbed from the deceased to suspect Ibrahim Abdul Rakib who later sold it to suspect Safianu Musah.



“Suspect Safianu Musah is being evasive as to the whereabouts of the phone and claims to have sold it to suspect Yussif Mohammed and later to suspect Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim.



“Both suspects have been arrested and are assisting in the investigation to recover the phone.