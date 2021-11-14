How seven soldiers disciplined Muslim youth breaching traffic at UTV junction

There was drama on Friday afternoon, at the traffic intersection right in front of the Despite Media Group building, when a throng of motorists riding motorcycles and driving cars with reckless abandon and disregard for the safety of passersby and other drivers on the Abeka Junction road, clashed with some Military personnel leading to an explosive verbal spat.

Breaching traffic regulations such as sitting in the boots of cars and on the side windows, they tooted horns indiscriminately and disrupted public order with the massive gridlock caused by their actions on the roads linking the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Abeka and Tesano Junction and from the N6 highway to Circle.



For well over 10minutes, these motorists, whose destination was unknown, engaged in a near-violent confrontation with a group of soldiers who decided to ensure order and devoted themselves to directing the traffic.



The about seven soldiers together with some Police officers wielding guns and intervening in the traffic situation had to maintain their composure as the unruly motorists, some in V8 Land Cruiser vehicles, accosted them for a right of way but the security personnel stood their grounds and cleared the traffic congestion.

