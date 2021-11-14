How social media marked Afenyo-Markin for Sierra Leone sand winning 'gaffe'

Afenyo-Markin displays sand winning photo at press conference in Parlianment

Social media users are after Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency over a claim he made last week, which claim has been labeled as propagandist.

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Effutu MP during a press conference by the Majority caucus late last week presented a photo to illustrate the link between tidal waves and sand-winning activities.



The presser was in reaction to the backlash that the government was receiving from the Minority National Democratic Congress MPs who were displeased at the government's response to the recent tidal waves that battered Keta.



“I would want to show you a picture. This is what is happening at Keta. If you go to Wikipedia, you would see, this is a report, sand-winning activity in Keta coastal area and the source is Coverghana.com.gh as February 9, 2021. This is what is happening there,” Afenyo-Markin stated while displaying the picture for the TV cameras.



His claim was immediately challenged by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor who said the topography of the area in the photo did not match with Ghana's eastern coastline.



The Effutu MPs photo was subsequently fact-checked by Ghana Fact and they arrived at the verdict that Afenyo-Markins' claims were FALSE.

"Using Reverse Image Search, GhanaFact has found that the photograph was not taken in Ghana but rather in Sierra Leone sometime in January 2013 by Journalist and photographer, Tommy Trenchard.



"The photograph was first published by an online platform, The New Humanitarian News, in an article titled- “Sand-mining threatens homes and livelihoods in Sierra Leone"," the Ghana Fact report read in part.



But on social media platforms - especially on Twitter and Facebook - Afenyo-Markin is trended at a point on Saturday with some rather critical and comical comments directed at him and the NPP.



Below are some of the reactions:





I’m still struggling to understand why Afenyo Markin & his colleague NPP Parliamentarians showed that misleading picture to media as a representation of the Keta Tidal wave. And listen to his tone “we must speak to our Voltarians engaging in this act in the community.”



C’mon ????‍♂️ — Lions den (@DDashazz) November 13, 2021

Afenyo Deceitful Markin! Remember the name and the deed! — Com. S.A Hammond (@IamHammonds) November 13, 2021

What was Hon Afenyo Markin thinking, we live in the 21st century for God sake, Fact checking is as simple as ABC.



IGP might have to use him as a small experimental exercise cos he literally scammed the whole country — SALTPOND TIGERWOODℹ (@Arthurockgh) November 13, 2021

Afenyo Markin should be arrested by now for introducing fake news into the media space. Where is the @GhPoliceService and the IGP. Funny people #Newsfile @JoyNewsOnTV @Joy997FM — Papa J Jnr (@Elikem_official) November 13, 2021

@AfenyoMarkin you call yourself honorable. I pitty those who voted for you because you are nothing but a liar, deceptive person. You can only fool your NPP foolsoldiers. It suck lies run through the veins of NPP leaders. Shameless party pic.twitter.com/WFnJCOq23I — Engineer A.A Bonney (@ChelseaVcm) November 12, 2021

Over 4000 people are left homeless but Afenyo Markin and the NPP leadership in parliament chose to lie to the public against the people of volta region.



If you can’t help them why should you cause much pain to the homeless families? pic.twitter.com/jnuo8fGdwY — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) November 13, 2021

@AfenyoMarkin Good evening Sir, i must say I'm extremely disappointed in u for circulating this in Parliament in a shameful justifying manner. Is this the best way to sympathize with our Keta brothers n sisters?As a MP,u should know better than lower the bar.Wait for the insults pic.twitter.com/gNnfvlXDb6 — ????????????Nana Qwamena Ansah III™????️ (@AnsahQwamena) November 12, 2021