How social media reacted to Teacher Kwadwo’s sacking

Teacher Kwadwo Photo Teacher Kwadwo has been fired by the Ghana Education Service

Sun, 19 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It emerged on Saturday, December 18, 2021, that trained teach cum comedian, Michael Owusu Afriyie (Teacher Kwadwo) has been fired by the Ghana Education Service.

The announcement was made Teacher Kwadwo via his social media with the reason being misconduct.

With Teacher Kwadwo being huge figure on social media, it did not take long for news of his sacking to go viral.

Across various media platforms, particular Twitter and Facebook, people expressed divergent views on the matter.

Whiles some believe that the GES was wrong to dismiss him, some hold that it was not right on Teacher’s part to constantly attack pay employees.

Some persons are also reading politics into it with the view that Teacher Kwadwo is being influenced by some political parties to make the government unpopular.

