How soldiers, my kids picked up Rev Boakye without my knowledge to a private hospital – Widower narrates

An old photo of the late Rev Boakye and his wife

The wife of the late Founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Rev. Anthony Boakye, has recalled how some soldiers, with her children, took away her husband without her knowledge.

She explained that this was at a point when he was seriously sick and was already receiving treatment with some doctors who were stationed at their house.



Explaining how this happened, the widower said that she was at a church service the night this happened on her blind side.



“It was not until the night of 22nd October 2021 when my beloved husband took ill and was taken to the hospital to be seen by a family doctor. Subsequently within about 12 hours, we were sent home where my husband was receiving private medical care by a stationed nurse and other walk-in doctors and physiotherapists.



“On Thursday, 28th October, some soldiers together with my kids picked my husband to a private health facility while leading our weekly Thursday fellowship service at the church, Resurrection Power New Generation. My husband received care from the private health facility since 28th October 2021 to Friday, 14th January 2022 while during our annual 21days prayer and fasting (5th day), was visited by some family members to inform me of my husband’s discharge,” she said in a statement shared with GhanaWeb.



Rev. Mrs Boakye also said that after days of searching, she was able to trace her husband’s whereabouts.

She added, however, that she was only able to interact with him for a brief moment.



“Following up at the hospital that afternoon, I confirmed his discharge. All attempts to see Rev Dr. Boakye since that 14th January 2022 proved futile until I heard of his readmission in January 2023 and again in February 2023. Thankfully on the 6th February around 8:30pm, I rushed to the private hospital in East Legon where behold my husband laid. Our conversation was however short-lived when the children came with police officers to ask me to leave. My husband was taken out of the hospital again against doctors advice until the unfortunate news broke on 21st February 2023,” she added.



Meanwhile, the widow of the late Rev. Anthony Boakye has secured an injunction from the Kumasi High Court on the funeral slated for Saturday, August 5, 2023.



The late Rev. Anthony Boakye died on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after a protracted illness, following which there were a number of issues between the widow, his family and his church.



One of such issues happened during the One-Week Ceremony of the late pastor at the church premise, where his widow, Rev. Mrs Margaret Boakye was prevented from attending.

Since then, the widow filed a writ at the Kumasi High Court, demanding among other things that the funeral slated for August 5, be injuncted.



