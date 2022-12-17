How some Ghanaians siphoned gas oil from a broken BOST pipeline at Mami Water

One of the gas oil pipelines of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) leading to its facility at Mami Water, a community in the Volta Region has reportedly been damaged.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed some Ghanaians siphoning the gas oil that was pouring out from the damaged pipeline.



They were captured holding gallons and barrels in long queues, waiting to take their and fill their containers with the gas oil.



Journalist, Johnnie Hughes also shared the video with the caption: “Happening Now: Burst BOST pipeline at Maame Water. Siphoning ongoing”.



Some of the onlookers in the video could be heard saying that they were going to bring more gallons.



Meanwhile, some Twitter users are questioning why the residents who were siphoning the fuel and not running for their lives since the situation could quickly turn into a disaster.

BOST’s Mami Water facility has the capacity to store 8,000 cubic metres of gasoline and 9,000 cubic metres of gas oil.



Watch video of the incident below:









IB/MA