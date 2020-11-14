How tears flowed at Rawlings’ residence following news of his death

Black Thursday it was when the country was hit with sad news on the death of former president Jerry John Rawlings.

Just after the media broadcasted the news in the morning, many Ghanaians, including sympathizers, political stalwarts from various political parties stormed Rawlings’ Ridge residence to mourn with the family.



Clad in black, persons who visited his Ridge residence could not control themselves as they cried their eyes out.



The caring attitude exhibited by the late Jerry John Rawlings to some Ghanaians cannot be over emphasized and this was evident in the speech of many who thronged his premises.



Some political figures who spoke to GhanaWeb noted that the country has lost a gem due to his great political contribution to the growth of the country.

Meanwhile, the family has requested privacy from the public as they mourn their dead.



The date for the state burial would be announced in due course.







