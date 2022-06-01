How the British High Commissioner reacted after the IGP’s letter

British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson

A letter written by Ghana’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) sparked wild conversation within the media space and on many other social media platforms.

It was a conversation about how appropriate or otherwise the IGP’s letter addressing a tweet by British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson was.



Harriet Thompson had earlier tweeted about the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor by the police service, over traffic offenses when the latter was on his way to court for trial.



COP George Akuffo Dampare in a 4-page letter reacted to this, cautioning the diplomat against what he said was interference in Ghana’s internal affairs which contravenes articles in the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.



He, therefore, asked that she refrains and minds her own business.



Harriet Thompson has since then reacted to the said letter while speaking in an interview with GhOne TV.



These are 6 things she said in her response to the IGP’s letter

- It’s clear from the reaction that it has not been received in the way that it was intended.



- I wasn’t after a response from the IGP at all, when I comment on social media, I comment on all sorts of things in which I’m interested. I’m supposed to show people a bit of me to try to open up about what it is like to be a High Commissioner in a country like Ghana which is not me only as a High Commissioner but also as a person.



- I’m looking forward to moving beyond this incident and continue to work with the Ghanaian Police force as well as the many institutions, bodies and organisations that we enjoy a good relationship with.



- My experience of Ghana, a peace-loving nation where people have the right to express themselves, they do have the right to come out and protest about the things that matter to them, a tweet like that is not what is going to get Ghanaians onto the streets. If I had thought there was the remotest chance, I wouldn’t be tweeting things like that, that’s clearly not my intention.



- Me saying I’m interested in something is different from saying people should take to the streets.



- I think that commenting on something that is of great interest to a lot of people in the country is not interfering in the affairs of that country. I think that there is a significant and important difference between the two. There are other articles of the Vienna Convention that could be relevant in this case but I would much like to settle the matter privately rather than to discuss it in public first.

