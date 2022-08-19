How the Northern Region lost 2 great persons in two days

Alhaji Mobila and Mion Lana died after short illness

Residents in the Northern Region have been left in a mourning state after they lost two key personalities within two days in the region.

Barely 24 hours after the death of the NDC chairman of the region, Alhaji Mobila, the death of the Mion-Lana was announced.



Alhaji Mobila's demise was announced on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 while the death of the Mion-Lana, Naa Abdulai III who was the heir apparent to the Dagbon Skin died on Wednesday August 17.



They have both been laid to rest according to the Islamic rites.



Alhaji Mobla, who was also the chief of Tugu-Yapala in the Dagbon Traditional Area, is said to have died at age 84.



The Mion Lana Naa Abdulai Mahamadu III passed on at the age of 48.



Mahamadu Abdulai as he was privately known as, became a chief at the age at early age of 14 after the death of his father.

He was born in 1974 and became Boling-Lana at the age of 14, a day after his father was laid to rest.



However, he was made to stay indoors without seeing daylight for over 30 years until his late father’s final funeral rite was performed in December 2018.



He was then enskinned as the paramount chief of the Mion Traditional Council on the 3rd of March 2019.



Based on the rotational system of the Dagbon kingship, he was the next in line to take over from Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II until he died on Wednesday at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital after a short illness.



Naa Abdulai III left behind four wives and twelve children. The final funeral rites of both personalities will be held at a later date.



