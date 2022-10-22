How the Offinsohene was demoted by Nkrumah’s government

This event happened under the Nkrumah-led government

He was the second paramount chief of the Offinso Paramountcy; Nana Wiafe Akenten II in the 50s but had his chieftaincy taken away from him by the then Kwame-Nkrumah-led government.

This was contained in a historical publication by the Ghana News Agency in April 1959, titled; Govt asked to restore Offinso State.



In the said publication, it indicated Nana Wiafe Akenten II was demoted by the government after some disturbances occurred under his reign in the area which led to the area being stripped of its paramountcy status.



The chief was then replaced by Nana Kwabena Wiafe Ababio following his destoolment.



According to the GNA publication, 19 chiefs attended the meeting at Offinso where a resolution requesting the government to restore the Offinso Division to its former status of paramountcy was adopted.



“The meeting was presided over by Nana Kwabena Wiafe Ababio, Offinsohene. Present were also representatives of the Offinso Youth association and the Ratepayers association,” parts of the publication read.

It continued; ‘The resolution said that since Nana Kwabena Wiafe Ababio was installed as Offinsohene, peace and tranquility had prevailed in the area.”



Per Ashanti tradition, if a chief is destooled, the stool, its regalia and paraphernalia are taken away from him and placed under the care and protection of the Gyaasehene who, by custom, is the proper custodian of all stool property for as long as the stool remains vacant.



Read the publication below:







WA/KPE