How the UK Sun, Sports Brief reported Wontumi’s $3.1 billion bid for Chelsea FC

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional chairman of NPP

Ghanaian businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako known in local circles as Chairman Wontumi has attracted coverage by major international websites, especially in England over his interest to purchase Chelsea FC.

Chairman Wontumi through his lawyers and Financial Directors put in a bid of $3.1 Billion to purchase the top English club after its owner, Roman Abramovic, recently announced it was up for sale.



Chairman Wontumi has been the poster boy of many websites including the Popular Sun after expressing interest in taking over the club.



Find below how it was reported in the Sun



Ghanaian gold mine owner Boasiako reveals wild plan to buy Chelsea and sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi



A GHANAIAN gold mine owner has sensationally revealed his wild plan to buy Chelsea – and then sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako declared his audacious intention to make a bid for the Blues.



Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



And now politician, gold guru and radio station boss Boasiako has thrown his hat into the ring.



And the 45-year-old boldly announced himself unfazed at the likely £3billion asking price for the Champions League winners.



Boasiako’s wealth is unknown but figures in his homeland suggest it could be up to £76million.

Known as Chairman Wontumi back home, he said he will try to buy Ronaldo and Messi if he somehow wins control of the Blues.



The New Patriotic Party regional chairman also said he would seek to get rid of the record signing and sign a Real Madrid star.



Sports Brief also reports;



Rich African Gold Mine Owner Unveils Blockbuster Plan to Buy Chelsea Then Sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi



A rich Ghanaian gold mine owner Antwi Boasiako has authoritatively declared interest in splashing cash to acquire English Premier League club Chelsea.

The 45-year-old made this declaration and added that he will make efforts to sign multiple Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Stamford Bridge outfit.



Current owner Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sale as the Russian billionaire is asking for £3billion for the Champions League holders



Known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’ back home in Ghana, Boasiako who is the New Patriotic Party regional chairman also said he would seek to get rid of Romelu Lukaku and sign a Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.