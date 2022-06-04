How the fast-rising Alpha Hour's tens of thousands army marched on an evangelical atheist

Pastor Elvis Agyemang leads the Alpha Hour prayers

This article is going to get quite ‘serious’ shortly, but it should not hurt to start it off on a lighter note because, as Chairman Wontumi would say, this movement appears to be “stronger than apathai.”

And that's because GhanaWeb is referring to the new family of Christians who have consistently been on fire for God in the last few months.



They have been keeping vigil every midnight and joining the Alpha Hour prayers that stream on multiple platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Zoom.



For those who seem lost, the Alpha Hour is an intensive one-hour prayer session led by Pastor Elvis Agyemang, Senior Pastor and Founder of Grace Mountain Ministries in Accra.



Like a breath of fresh air, the movement has flourished in a way that has become quite difficult for people to even deny its existence, and more so, its widespread influence on the lives of thousands, if not millions.



With testimonies flooding in always and new "converts" joining the flock daily, it has cemented their place as one of the country's most vibrant prayer movements at present, if not ever.



On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Pastor Elvis posted these figures from the dawn prayers: over 43,500 concurrent on Facebook, 10,000 on YouTube, 1000 participants on the Zoom app, 1,132 on Instagram, among others.

The above figures only paint a picture of how large and far-reaching these dawn prayers have been going, but it doesn’t seem like most people are happy with him, as should be expected.



TWI NEWS



On the same June 2, but much later in the day, a Facebook user with the name, Fiifi Bright, who is a sworn “evangelical atheist,” decided to register his displeasure with what he described as a “new cult” and particular about the hunger for “especially the women” for these kinds of movements.



And so he wrote:



“Christians are always "hungry" and in search for a new cult leader, most especially the women. This "hunger" can be akin to someone who happens to be high on some form narcotic drug, they just can't stop their impulsive cravings.



The new kid on the block is ALPHA HOUR and you see them exhibiting the exact same symptoms they did to the one that came before this one, we've seen same when the likes of Heward Mills, Otabil, Apraku my daughter, Salifu Amoako, Angel Obinim, Obofuor, Jesus Abrantie and the rest also emerged from nowhere and rhe flock of sheep that rallied behind them.

You'll think until this gentleman appeared onto the scene all those that are thronging him today weren't Christians or didn't have a place of worship or a pastor fugure... but then again as I earlier mentioned he's the new kid on the block and is enjoying all the attention and the benefits that comes with it.



Religion to a certain degree can be likened to some form of m3ntal !llness, those who happen to be infected by it see nothing wrong with their actions, regardless of the fact that they're repeating the same old cycle and making zero benefits from it. Every now and then, there'll be a concocted supposed miracle that a member claims to have received or benifted from the sleepless nights of wasting their data watching this man during his midnight fb live sessions, just to keep the others motivated to keep on making a fool of themselves and stringing them along...



I am an evangelical atheist



But it appeared that FiiFi Bright, who had severally in the past, made many ill comments and accused people of the Christian flock of hypocrisy and the like, had just stepped on the wrong toes.



And like they would when the hour strikes for their midnight prayers, ‘Alpharians’ flooded the comment section of the post and did for themselves what was a long, unending defence of their ‘alpha.’



With nearly a thousand comments directly under Fiifi’s post, and many others from shared posts, GhanaWeb has sampled a few of those comments for your reading pleasure below.

One thing remains clear from the comments: they do not countenance on being attacked for freely making choices on how to worship, pray or use their monies.



