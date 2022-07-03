How the international media reported Ghana's return to the IMF

Government to hold formal talks with IMF on a support package

E-Levy not meeting expected target



There have been a lot of reactions after Ghana announced it will be heading to IMF for a bailout due to the economic hardship facing the country in recent times.



Ghana is seeking a bailout from IMF less than 2 months after the implementation of the E-Levy act as it is unable to meet the expected target.



Following this announcement, there have been several reports on this development, here is how the international news reported Ghana’s move to IMF

Aljazeera - Ghana to make U-turn and ask IMF for help for its economy



They reported about Ghana’s crippled economic and the protest by Arise Ghana group.



"Ghana, one of West Africa’s largest economies, will hold formal talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a support package, the government has said, only days after hundreds took to the streets protesting mounting hardship.



“The cabinet gave its support for the decision at a meeting on Thursday, following a phone conversation between President Nana Akufo-Addo and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.



"Until now, Ghana, the continent’s second-biggest gold producer, had refused to seek IMF support to rescue an economy crippled by the pandemic, rampant inflation and a depreciating currency, despite analysts warning it is close to a debt crisis," it added.

DW



DW Africa used its Facebook page to announce Ghana’s move to IMF.



A caption in the post with a picture of Akufo-Addo on DW Africa was “Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has succumbed to public pressure and decided to turn to the International Monetary Fund for help in dealing with the stifling economic crisis. In a statement, Ghana’s information ministry says the government will hold formal talks with IMF on a support package. This follows days of public protests that had mounted on pressure on the government to act.”



Bloomberg - Ghana reverses course to seek IMF help to bolster finances



Bloomberg spoke about how the West African nation’s eurobonds surged after the announcement noting that prior to this, Akufo-Addo’s government has repeatedly said it would not seek a monetary program from the IMF.

“It makes sense for Ghana to seek cheap IMF financing as bond markets were shut to the country,” Charles Robertson, London-based global chief economist at Renaissance Capital, said in a post on Twitter. “Just saying they’ll begin talks helps open the door to eventual market access,” the report stated.



“The West African nation’s eurobonds surged after the announcement, with the benchmark 2027 securities jumping 13% to 64.779 cents in the dollar by 4:43 p.m. in London. Ghanaian notes have been trading at distressed levels amid concern the government won’t be able to refinance foreign debt after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine sent borrowing costs soaring.” Bloomberg added.



Africanews - Ghana back to IMF as economic conditions worsen



Africanews.com reported about Ghana heading back to the IMF just over three years after exiting the programme.



They spoke about inflation, fuel hikes and protest by the Arise Ghana group.

“Ghanaians in recent months have been feeling the pinch of record inflation and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war amid cuts in government spending to avoid a full-blown debt crisis,” the report stated.