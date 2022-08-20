How the mysterious river where baby Nkrumah received prophecies has been destroyed by galamsey

The mysterious Subile River has been destroyed by galamsey activities

The story has been told about the famous Subile River at the hometown of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The River, located in Nkroful in the Western Region is also called Kwame Nkrumah’s River. Oral history has it that, Dr. Nkrumah has great links with this river through which his destiny was prophesied.



Per history, Nkrumah was clutched behind his mother at the back when he was 2 years old, crossing the river to the farm.



He stopped his mother in the middle of the journey and told her she had stepped on a mudfish.



Much to the surprise of his mother, she found the mudfish and therefore caught it and took it home to show Nkrumah’s father and tell him what had happened.



His father subsequently consulted a traditional priest about the matter as was the norm in the days and was instructed to go back home and prepare the fish for Nkrumah to eat alone.

It was also prophesied that Nkrumah will become a great person both in Ghana, Africa, and the world at large.



Many years on, the famous river which served as a main source of water for residents in Nkroful has been left in a terrible state.



Previously used for domestic purposes and in pipes and boreholes, the River Subile today lies destroyed and discoloured.



Muddied by the activities of galamseyers in the area, the mysterious river has now lost its beauty and usefulness.



What could have become a glorified tourist site with a historic touch in memory of the late former president is currently under threat.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful who posted her tour of the area showed how the river is currently looking.



See below how the Subile River is now looking:



