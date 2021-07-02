How these kayayei women mobilized to put out fire at a police station

• The kayayei at Kantamanto was the heroes of the day after they unilaterally put out a fire

• The fire was razing down the Railways Police Station



• With the Fire Service taking forever to arrive, the women went to work and did the job



When news of the fire ragging through the Railways Police Station in Accra got to many of them, and becoming almost impossible to get through to the Ghana National Fire Service, they decided it was not worth it laying back and doing nothing.



That was when and how these head potters, commonly known as kayayei, mobilized themselves, one head pan or bucket at a time, and got water enough into the fire scene to put out the fire.



As eyewitnesses told GhanaWeb TV, the fire that razed down the entire contents of the police station, started more than an hour and half as of the time the team got there, the fire was so intense, some over ten persons who were in the cells, had to be quickly whisked out.



When a fire tender from the Ghana National Fire Service eventually arrived, after the fire had been completely put out, the people who had gathered in the compound decided to vent their spleen on the officers.

With that, they hooted at them, preventing the fire tender from gaining access into the yard.



The fire destroyed among other things, documents, electronic appliances, and furniture.



Watch how some of them reacted to the GNFS when they arrived at the fire scene almost two hours after they were called to come attend to the fire:







