How this Ghanaian-American turned her medical diagnosis into solving medical needs of rural Ghanaians

Linda Agbalevu is championing a cause solve medical challenges of rural communities

In her case, it took her many years of combing medical facilities and visiting countless health experts just to get to know what exactly was wrong with her medically.

Already told that her ‘mysterious’ medical condition would kill her before adolescence, Linda Agbalevu’s search heightened until luck shone on her.



Her mother’s fervent prayers and her resolute faith produced the needed answer when a doctor solved the puzzle, taking her on a journey that has now taken her out of those medical woods.



Today, she is re-investing her time and energies into helping other medically-handicapped persons across Ghana through her organization, Project Dzidzor.



Founded at age 24, the Ghanaian-American’s non-governmental organization is focused on helping to bridge the huge gap in the medical supply industry in the country.



“There is a considerable shortage in medical resources and skilled healthcare workers, especially in the rural regions of Ghana. Growing up in the States, I learned of other family members who had not been as fortunate as I was and sadly passed away due to the inadequate care provided by the healthcare system,” she told GhanaWeb.



Linda Agbalevu has since become aware that some of these cases are preventable and capitalizing on her frustration and longing for change, which has formed the inspiration behind Project Dzidzor.

Project Dzidzor aims to bridge the gap in healthcare disparities within underserved communities in Ghana.



The NGO plans to achieve this through advocacy, working with local healthcare centers and clinics to supply medical equipment and care packages for patients, and conducting engaging programs that focus on health improvement, nutrition, and sanitation.



“Project Dzidzor will be donating medical supplies to the Akuse Government Hospital this June. Located in the Lower Manya district, the eastern region of Ghana, the Akuse Hospital provides healthcare services to patients from the Eastern, Greater Accra, and Volta regions,” she added.



Linda also indicated that from monetary donations and sponsorships from OhioHealth, Red Cross, and other individual partners, Project Dzidzor will be donating dozens of medical and surgical supplies to Akuse Government Hospital.



Kuukua Eshun, a young Ghanaian-American creative, filmmaker, and humanitarian, will join her to donate the medical supplies, a venture that is at the heart of both women.



The vision for Project Dzidzor is that no Ghanaian health centers in underserved communities will be under-resourced.