How this Ghanaian driver dared challenge police car in a 'fast & furious' style

Driver engages in interesting road stunt with a police patrol car

In a scene similar to a Hollywood action movie, a police patrol car and a driver were involved in an interesting road stunt.

In a social media video, the dramatic pursuit began when a police patrol car attempted to pull over a driver in a black Toyota Vitz car vehicle for reasons that are yet to be disclosed.



However, instead of complying, the driver who is yet to be identified is seen trying to flee from the scene.



When he finally stopped a police officer, attempted to approach him, but the driver sped off again in reverse.



GTA Ghana ???????? ???????? Ghana police and a Uber driver pic.twitter.com/OiMZVDeAKo — Kwaku ???????????? (@blackbeltbentum) September 2, 2023

