How this entrepreneur’s not-so-planned transit in Accra got her to permanently settle in Ghana

An entrepreneur and youth advocate, Keren Johnson, has said that her decision to settle in Ghana came about after she decided on Accra as the place to take a break during a long flight some few years ago.

According to her, she was on a long flight from her base in the United States of America when she decided against enduring all the stress associated with that trip, to rather pitch camp in a country along the way, so as to get some relaxation.



Her choice for Accra, as she told Diallo Sumbry, the host of Diaspora Link on GhanaWeb TV, was the beginning of what has become her great love for Ghana.



“I’ve been coming to Accra since 2016, and I came here for the first time for vacation. I was actually going to South Africa for a music festival, the flight was way too long from Los Angeles, had to figure out where to break it up. I was like, let me break it up in Accra.



“So, I came here for five days – in 2016, way before the Year of Return, which I came back for that as well, but I came for vacation for five or six days and I was like, you know, I got the bug. It felt good on me in the first 24 hours,” she said.



Keren Johnson also told Diallo Sumbry that in her first 24 hours in Accra, an unplanned, unusual interaction she had with a stranger just made her love the country.

“I went to this lounge in Osu – a rooftop lounge and I was talking to someone and this guy goes like ‘How are you liking Ghana so far?’ I was like, ‘How do you know I’ve never been to Ghana?’ he was like, ‘I can see you glowing.’



“That was the first 24 hours for me and I kept coming back and forth, each time longer and longer and then I just made the move last year,” she explained.



Watch her full interview on this episode of Diaspora Link on GhanaWeb TV here:



