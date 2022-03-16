How this woman fed hundreds with her mother’s sorghum, flour during the 1983 food shortage

Ghana experienced food shortage in 1983

Millions in Ghana scuffled for food during Ghana's food shortage era



Alberta Eku-Sika Addo talks about how mother was happy with a bold step she took



A florist and entrepreneur, Alberta Eku-Sika Addo, has recounted how she managed, through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, to make enough rock buns and scones for people during the 1983 food shortage in Ghana.



She explained that even though at the time, her mother did not encourage people to visit their house, it took that historic time in Ghana’s history for her mother to experience her ingenuity when she decided to make those pastries and sell.



Speaking to the host of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV, Etsey Atisu, she said that much as her mother was momentarily angry at seeing so many people in front of her gate, she lighted up when she made out exactly what was happening.



“When there was shortage of food in the country, we were queuing for flour, for maize, for corn, virtually for everything but as a young girl - I was around 13-years, and my mother was very strict, in fact, nobody comes to the house. So, my mom had closed from work around 4pm, this woman was coming home and there were so many people in front of our house, lined up. What was happening?

“This young 13-year-old Eku-Sika girl, I don’t know what came over me, but I think from a very tender age, it’s been me and the Holy Spirit. I got a little sorghum, we had flour, I combined both, made some rock buns and scones, baked about 100 or so pieces and I decided to sell because there was no food anywhere.



“So, I placed this in front of the gate and people started coming, I was selling and they were buying, I was happy – all smiling, kids would come, parents will come, so when my mom got to the gate, she asked what was happening; you could tell from her face that she was angry about what was happening but when she saw what I was doing, she was so happy,” she said.



From 1981 through 1983, Ghana experienced an unprecedented drought that caused a severe famine in the country.



People from across the country had to queue for virtually everything.



