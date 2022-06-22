0
How to nominate someone for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb, as part of efforts to recognise and reward influential personalities, is calling for nominations of youths across the length and breadth of the country.

The 2022 edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards will be awarding young personalities who are doing outstandingly well in their various fields of interest. This award, which is the first of its kind – an audience-powered award scheme organized by an online portal- has sixteen categories for which a person can be nominated.

Persons who qualify for nominations for this year's awards are those between the ages of 15 and 35.

The categories are:

1. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Agriculture

2. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Information Technology

3. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Sports

4. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy

5. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Fashion

6. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Music, Drama and Dance

7. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Media and Communication

8. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Health

9. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Education

10. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Leadership

11. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Entrepreneurship

12. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Science and Engineering

13. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Visual Arts

14. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in the Diaspora

15. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Peace and Diplomacy

16. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Innovation

17. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence Award

Below is a step-by-step process for nominating a person for #GEXCEL2022

Visit https://www.ghanawebexcellenceawards.com and click the nominations bar or click the nomination banner on https://www.ghanaweb.com

Provide your personal details by entering your first and last names

Fill in your contact details i.e. phone number and email address

Select the appropriate category out of 16 options for your preferred nominee

Provide the personal details of your preferred nominee

Provide at least one or more social media handles of your preferred nominee

Tell us why your nominee qualifies for the selected category and then proceed

You receive a pop-up with “Would you like to make another nomination,” if yes, click “Yes” and go through the same process of nominating another person.

If no, click “No” and you are done nominating your preferred person.

Remember your nominee must be between the ages of 15 and 35

Watch how the nomination is done below



